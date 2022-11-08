Live theater returns to the Jerene Barlow Auditorium this week, when Iowa Falls-Alden High School students present "Drop Dead!" for two separate evening showings on Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12.
IFAHS Spanish Instructor Cassie Wray said she is excited to have the opportunity to direct and lead her first high school play production. She was involved in both play and musical performances during her own high school days. Wray had the chance to assist with last spring's IFAHS production of "Anastasia".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.