Timberview Apartment Fire
Buy Now

The Iowa Falls and Alden Fire Departments responded to a fire at Timberview Apartments in Iowa Falls on Saturday. No injuries were reported and damage was limited to one unit.

The Iowa Falls Fire Department was called to Timberview Apartments on Pierce St. in Iowa Falls Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival at 2:16 p.m., IFFD Chief Scott Eisentrager reported a fire in Apt. 18 caused by a stove that had been left on. The one occupant was out and safe, but the fire had gotten into the soffit and into the ceiling. Fire, smoke and water damage was limited to the one unit. Eistentrager said the Alden Fire Department, Iowa Falls EMS, Hardin County EMA and Iowa Falls Police Department responded as well. Approximately 24 firefighters were on the scene about two hours.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.