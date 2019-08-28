Twice in the last seven days, the Iowa Falls Police Department has responded to calls from residents about sick raccoons that ended with the animal being killed. Chief Wade Harken said Tuesday that the frequency of calls isn't unusual for this time of the year. He said that the officers' actions, which some people may interpret as cruel, follow guidelines issued by state officials.
Harken said the two raccoons in the last week most likely had distemper, a viral disease that can infect other animals, including dogs. Raccoons with distemper often act lethargic, waddle slowly, or sit on their haunches and won't run when a person tries to scare them.
