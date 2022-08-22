The Iowa Falls Police Department's K-9 fundraising has started off strong due the generosity of businesses and individuals in the community. Hadley Schoby (left) and Pailyn Price (right) set up a food and drink stand in front of Homestead Realty this week. As of Thursday, the kids had raised more than $1,600 that will be gifted to the IFPD.
The Iowa Falls Police Department has dropped out the Barlow Family Foundation Community Challenge due to a timing issue and the fact the fundraising for a K-9 officer will likely be complete before the challenge commences.
The Barlow Challenge, which is entering its tenth year is part of the Barlow Family Foundation which is the philanthropic arm of Iowa Falls State Bank, asks for applications to enter from non-profit organizations. When chosen those organizations solicit donations between $25 and $100 that are then matched up to the organization's goal. Six organizations entered last year raising a total of more than $148,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.