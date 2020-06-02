An Illinois man was taken into custody at the Hardin County Jail on Friday after allegedly writing a check worth more than $1,300 from a closed checking account.
According to court records, 34-year-old Jontomas Allen Collis of Colona, Ill., has been charged with third-degree theft after writing a check to Theisen's Home Farm & Auto in Iowa Falls totaling $1,353.55 on May 18 for merchandise. The store attempted to deposit the check on May 19 and 22, but the bank indicated it returned the check due the account being closed.
