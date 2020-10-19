An Illinois man was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail last week after an Iowa State Patrol officer pulled him over and allegedly found drugs, burglar tools and a weapon in the man's vehicle.
According to court documents, 26-year-old Jacob Dale Miller has been charged with dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuser and possession of marijuana. Miller was also allegedly in possession of burglar tools to be used on an empty vehicle parked on the side of the road.
