Two Illinois men were arrested Saturday night after a traffic stop allegedly produced drugs and a gun.
According to court documents, 25-year old Ivan Rodriguez and 23-year-old Gerardo Gomez were each taken to the Hardin County Jail after State Patrol Officer John Lippman stopped the red BMW the pair were riding in around 9:50 p.m. on Highway 20 at mile-marker 173. Lippman claimed he pulled the vehicle over for two broken tail lights.
