Five county officials have filed paperwork to declare their candidacy for reelection, while only one resident is challenging for office.
Hardin County Auditor Jolene Pieters confirmed that supervisors Lance Granzow and Renee McClellan, along with Treasurer Machel Eichmeier, Recorder Lori Kadner and Attorney Darrell Meyer have all filed to be on this summer's primary ballot. All Republicans, they will run unopposed in the primary.
