The indecent exposure charge against an Ackley man who allegedly walked into his back yard without any pants last Sunday has been dropped.
David Allen Phillips, 66, was arrested around 6 p.m. on Sunday after a neighbor's social media post made its way to Ackley Police. Hardin County Assistant Attorney Christopher Klein filed a motion to dismiss that was granted by District Court Judge Justin Deppe on Wednesday.
