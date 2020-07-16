Local firefighters and an investigator from the Iowa State Fire Marshal's office were in the Iowa Falls Theisen's parking lot Sunday to try to determine the cause of a Fourth of July fire that destroyed the TNT Fireworks sales tent.
State fire officials are continuing their investigation into the cause of a fire that destroyed a fireworks sales tent in the Theisen's parking lot in Iowa Falls on the night of Fourth of July.
First responders were called to the fire - which caused thousands of fireworks in the TNT fireworks sales tent to explode - at around 11 p.m. on July 4. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, and put it out, but not before the tent was destroyed.
