Announced on Thursday, Feb. 2, the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) and Iowa Department of Public Safety — signed off on by the Hardin County Sheriff's Office — stated that they and law enforcement groups will be keeping their eyes peeled for drunk drivers come Super Bowl weekend. The 57th version of the NFL championship will likely bring an influx of parties, get-togethers, and celebrations. And the Department of Public Safety is working "to keep motorists safe during Super Bowl LVII."
"Fans don't let fans drive drunk," according to the Department of Public Safety press release. "If you plan to drink alcohol, plan to drink alcohol, plan for a sober ride home. If you're hosting a party, take care of your guests."
