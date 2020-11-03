The Iowa Falls School Board recently approved the purchase of the house at 11487 Hwy. S41 for $216,000. The 2.75-acre property is located just north of Iowa Falls-Alden High School and will serve as a "learning lab" for students in ag classes and FFA.
The Iowa Falls School District recently agreed to purchase a 2.75-acre property (outlined in blue in the image above) just north of Iowa Falls-Alden High School. The property will become a "learning lab" for students in ag classes and FFA.
The Iowa Falls School Board recently approved the purchase of the house at 11487 Hwy. S41 for $216,000. The 2.75-acre property is located just north of Iowa Falls-Alden High School and will serve as a "learning lab" for students in ag classes and FFA.
Students in Iowa Falls-Alden High School’s ag programs regularly get hands-on experience growing crops in a plot at the back of the school's property, and they interact with visiting animals on special instruction days. But a purchase by the district’s school board will take those hands-on experiences to the next level.
The district announced last Friday that the school board’s offer to purchase a 2.75-acre property north of the high school for $216,000 had been accepted. The purchase was discussed in closed session at a special meeting on Oct. 21. It was only made public after the district's offer was accepted.
