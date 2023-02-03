The Iowa Falls city council met for a special session on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m. In the half-hour meeting, the council discussed and approved three orders of business.
In the first, the council approved a resolution that authorized the sale of a plot of land at 1003 Stevens Street to Jose Orozco for $7,000. While that was council-approved, the next step of the purchase is "contingent" on a variance from the Board of Adjustments. In this case, but common in residential-property acquisitions, a setback was needed on the parcel — from 25 feet to 20. But according to the offer, the transfer is expected to occur before Feb. 24.
