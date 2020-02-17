A Mason City man and a Charles City woman were chased from an Iowa Falls home with their own gun, and shot at in the process after allegedly breaking in and assaulting a resident.
According to court documents, 28-year-old Matthew Shawn Victor Bridges and Nyjaya Ryan Foster, his 19-year-old girlfriend, have each been charged with five felonies after forcing their way into the victim's residence at 1210 Ellis Ave. in Iowa Falls at 9:24 p.m. Saturday. Police allege that Bridges attacked the victim with a police asp (baton) causing a three-inch gash on his right arm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.