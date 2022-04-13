Iowa Falls Police Chief Wade Harken speaks during a visit by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday, March 22, 2019, to hear about the community's response to an ice jam. Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel listens at the front of the room.
After 29 years in law enforcement - the last four of which were spent as chief of the Iowa Falls department - Wade Harken is leaving the profession.
Harken's decision wasn't announced publicly until the Iowa Falls City Council scheduled a special meeting on Tuesday this week to appoint an interim chief ahead of Harken's last day, which will be this Friday, April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.