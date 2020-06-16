Iowa Falls City Council member Roger Nissly speaks during a discussion about urban chickens on June 15, 2020. Nissly ultimately voted against directing staff to draft an ordinance that would outline rules for keeping chickens in town.
Iowa Falls City Council member Bruce This speaks to members of the audience during a discussion about urban chickens on June 15, 2020. Thies voted against directing staff to draft an ordinance that would outline rules for keeping chickens in town.
Iowa Falls City Council member Michelle Gritsch speaks during a discussion about urban chickens on June 15, 2020. While Gritsch expressed concerns about enforcement of an ordinance in town, she ultimately voted in favor of drafting an ordinance that would allow chickens in town.
A request from Iowa Falls residents to allow chickens in town died Monday night when a majority of the city council refused to move forward with drafting an ordinance that would have set regulations around keeping the animals. It was a move one council member warned could be seen by some young people as a reason not to move back to the Scenic City.
“Iowa Falls is trying to be a progressive community to attract young people to come back to this community and grow our community,” council member Steve Klein said during Monday’s discussion. “These are things that the young people are looking for that they want to have the opportunity to do - not necessarily do it, but know that the town is standing behind progressive ideas and things that will move us forward and be friendly to the youth.”
(5) comments
I, personally, think this was a mistake. Especially when I see eggs for $2.99. Iowa Falls is going to need to be more progressive if we want to attract new residents. Having lived in towns that allowed them in Iowa and other states, it is going to come back to this Council over and over again. Make the right choices, please. This town has lost population over the last few years. Let's stop that.
Eggs were selling for 88c/dozen last week at both grocery stores.
Yes, I got some. But a few weeks ago - they were $3 each
I couldn't be happier. I'm sure a farmer has a couple acres somewhere close to raise your chickens. I was surprised at Michelle's comments as she hit it right on, but yet voted for it. Little confusing to me.
I'd like to build upon Rob Wohlert's assertion that the dog problem in town is poorly handled. It is. Within the last 2-3 months, I know of five separate accounts of loose dogs attacking other dogs and/or people. Out of those five attacks, the police were involved four times.
It seems to me that Iowa Falls, at one time many years ago (the mid-80s), had some ordinance in effect to stymie this kind of action. Perhaps I am mistaken, and if I am, then ordinance needs to be written and enforced.
I'd like to see the TC do an investigative piece on local calls to the police concerning dog attacks, dogs running loose, etc. It is my opinion, the numbers might be a bit higher than one could imagine.
