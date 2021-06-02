An Iowa Falls man has been charged with three counts of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon after being arrested on Saturday.
Details are scarce due to lack of a criminal complaint, but 26-year-old Colton Jagger Baker Lagerquist is facing an additional 15 years in prison after allegedly being caught with a .380 pistol, a pistol with an extended magazine (no description) and a rifle (no description).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.