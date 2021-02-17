The Iowa Falls City Council is hopeful that negotiations between its attorney and a representative of Union Pacific Railroad will keep a city street accessible without costing the city an exorbitant amount of money.
Country Club Road, which runs from Oak Street, east along the south edge of Highland Golf Club, ending at Iowa Prestressed Concrete Inc., sits almost entirely on railroad property. For 20 years, Union Pacific and the City of Iowa Falls have had a lease agreement that allows the city to maintain the road and the public to use it. But that agreement is set to expire next month, and a proposed new lease would increase the city’s payment to the railroad company, and leaves room for future price hikes.
