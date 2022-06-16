An Iowa Falls man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with felony domestic abuse-assault.
According to court records, 56-year-old Bret Allen Okones, is facing five years in prison after he allegedly assaulted a woman causing a cut under her right eye and the responding officer also observed blood on her forehead. Police were called at 10:06 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.