An Iowa Falls man already facing a string of charges was arrested again, this time for allegedly possessing methamphetamine last weekend.
According to court records, 37-year-old Troy Jensen has been charged with possession of methamphetamine - 3rd or subsequent offense after being arrested by Iowa Fall Police on Sept. 11. He is also facing felony drug charges stemming from a July 31 incident in which Jensen was arrested. Jail staff allegedly found a small amount of methamphetamine on his person during booking. It is unclear what Jensen was arrested for at that time.
