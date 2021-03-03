An Iowa Falls man is facing a felony charge after allegedly destroying equipment and throwing food inside the Hansen Family Hospital Emergency Room on Tuesday.
According to court records, 34-year-old Titus Laverne Johnson has been charged with second-degree criminal mischief and faces up to five years in prison. The affidavit states that Johnson, "Intentionally, and with no right to do so, punched a monitor (and) threw two additional computer monitors and food all over the emergency room department."
