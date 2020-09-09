An Iowa Falls man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a security camera and other items from a residence northeast of Iowa Falls.
According to court documents, 21-year-old Zachary Tyler Piersol was located by Hardin County Deputy David Burk during a burglary investigation. The affidavit states that Burk found unspecified property that didn't belong Piersol on his person. The affidavit also states Piersol admitted to taking the security camera, but no longer had it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.