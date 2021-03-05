An Iowa Falls man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a woman in Bristow last November.
According to court records, 32-year-old Kristopher Charles Williamson was charged with felony domestic abuse assault after he allegedly choked a woman and punched her in the mouth after an argument inside an apartment in Bristow on Nov. 30.
