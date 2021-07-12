An Iowa Falls man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing from an outbuilding and possessing drugs.
According to court records, 40-year-old Jerry Cunningham if facing one count each of third-degree burglary, third-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Cunningham was arrested by Iowa Falls Police just after 6 a.m. on Sunday near 1800 River Street.
