An Iowa Falls man is dead after rolling his vehicle east of Iowa Falls on Tuesday.
According to a statement by the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, 81-year-old Vernon D. Caruth was killed around 5:30 p.m. when he rolled his 2001 Dodge Dakota in a single-car accident on the 23000 block of 130th Street east of Iowa Falls around 5:30 p.m. The HCSO reports Caruth was pronounced dead on the scene, while the State Patrol Crash Report states he died of injuries at an unidentified hospital.
