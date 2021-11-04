An Iowa Falls man pleaded guilty to felony drug possession and burglary charges in Hardin County District Court of Thursday.
According to court records, 41-year-old Jerry Cunningham is facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and third-degree burglary. He also pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) in Boone County on Nov. 3. The plea deal calls for three five-year sentences to be served consecutively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.