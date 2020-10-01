An Iowa Falls man was sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to a string of burglaries and thefts.
According to court records, 44-year-old Clinton Lavon Wright faced more than 35 years in prison if he had been convicted on all the charges against him. After the guilty plea, Wright was convicted on three counts of third-degree burglary which is a class D felony - each carrying a five year prison term.
