An Iowa Falls man has pleaded guilty to multiple felonies in Iowa Falls district court.
According to court documents, 31-year-old Mark J. Dobbins was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit a robber and assault while participating in a felony. His sentence does not include a mandatory minimum.
