The Iowa Falls City Council has been considering a change to city code that would prohibit the planting of “street trees,” which are trees planted between the sidewalk and the street, a move that some people warn will have negative consequences.
The first step in the process of revising Iowa Falls’ tree ordinance – governing which trees can be planted on public property and where – passed the Iowa Falls City Council on Tuesday. The latest draft is a compromise between those who wanted to prohibit tree plantings near sidewalks and those who lobbied for trees in the public right of way.
Last May, the city council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would have prohibited the planting of any kind of tree in the “parking”, which is the city right-of-way that’s usually a green space between the curb and a sidewalk. The change was proposed by Iowa Falls Building and Zoning Director Joedy Dennis, who’s spent years leading an effort to repair and replace sidewalks in town, many of which have been damaged by tree roots. The city has spent in excess of $300,000 on the project.
