Students and employees in the Iowa Falls School District won’t have to make up a day of school that was canceled late last year in response to a police standoff.
On Monday, the Iowa Falls School Board voted to forgive the instructional time that was lost on Dec. 8. Administrators had announced that morning that school was canceled in Iowa Falls in response to a “dangerous situation” that was happening near one of the schools. Iowa Falls police, members of the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa State Patrol troopers were about a block away from Rock Run Elementary – on a road that’s traveled by traffic heading to and from Iowa Falls-Alden High School – in response to a call about a man who was following a woman and had a gun. The initial call was received by the police department at around 7 a.m., and the man was shot and killed by police just before 8 a.m. The area was cordoned off most of the day.
