On Sunday, Nov. 13, Iowa Falls Police reported to an apartment located at 1205 N. Oak Street in Iowa Falls, near Casey's North. An officer from the Iowa Falls Police Department and a deputy from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office arrived at the apartment building to apprehend a suspected perpetrator for acts of domestic abuse assault and violating a protective order.
The two responders made contact with the suspect, 56-year-old Jerry White, who subsequently locked himself in the apartment. The subject then warned the deputy and police officer that he was wielding a gun and "would shoot through the door," according to the Iowa Falls Police Department. As a result, the vicinity was blocked off in the interest of public safety and to give the responding officers room to de-escalate the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.