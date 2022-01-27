An Iowa Falls woman facing two felony charges, along with two aggravated misdemeanors, has pleaded guilty to one lesser charge and one misdemeanor in exchange for the dismissal of two of the counts.
According to court records, 31-year-old Melissa Rose Harris pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and driving while barred in Iowa District Court on Monday. She was originally charged with third-degree theft, driving while barred, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and possession of burglar tools. The latter two were dismissed per the plea agreement and the third-degree theft - a class D felony - was reduced to accessory after the fact.
