An Iowa Falls woman was sentenced to 72 days in the Hardin County Jail Friday after pleading guilty to operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of marijuana.
According to court records, 26-year-old Heidi Matilda Hemmes borrowed a man's vehicle on Oct. 18, 2019, with instructions to return the vehicle that evening. "Several days" later the vehicle had still not been returned and was located at a residence in Eldora. The victim also reported a coat and hat were missing from the vehicle upon its return.
