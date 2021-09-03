Copies of this mailer, paid for by the Republican Party of Iowa, were received by at least three Hardin County residents in the last week. The GOP says it's intended simply as a reminder to get people registered to vote, but two of the people who received it called it deceptive and misleading.
A flyer sent by the Republican Party of Iowa is causing confusion among some Iowa voters.
The black and white folded mailer, addressed to a household or “Current Resident” reads, “ATTENTION: Official Secretary of State records indicate a member of your household may not be eligible to vote in upcoming elections.” It urges the recipient to complete and return the enclosed voter registration forms.
