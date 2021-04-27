Details are still scarce, but multiple emergency responder agencies are still conducting what appears to be a search and rescue operation on the Iowa River in Iowa Falls.
Responders were alerted to an individual who had been lost under the water around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening in the area of Foster Boulevard and Washington Avenue. It is unclear if he or she was in a boat or how they may have become submerged.
