Answers to frequently asked questions about the IVCCD bond referendum.

Here's how to vote

City and school board elections will be Tuesday, Nov. 5 this year. There are several ways to vote, either in person or by mail.

Absentee

Voters who would like to cast a ballot before Election Day can vote in person at the Hardin County Auditor’s Office. Voting is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays through Monday, Nov. 4.

Voters who prefer to cast a ballot by mail must request an absentee ballot from the Hardin County Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. Call the Auditor’s Office at 641-939-8108 for more information on voting by mail.

Find more information about voting and registering to vote on the Hardin County website at https://www.hardincountyia.gov, or call the Auditor at 641-939-8108.

On Election Day

Hardin County precincts will be open on Election Day (Nov. 5) from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

Alden/Buckeye Precinct is at the Alden Legion Community Center, 506 West St., Alden

Concord/Sherman/Grant/Tipton Precinct is at the Hubbard Fire Station, 218 N. Iowa St., Hubbard

Eldora City Precinct is at the Hardin County Courthouse, 1215 Edgington Ave., Eldora

Eldora/Pleasant/Providence/Union Precinct is at Eldora City Hall, 1442 Washington St., Eldora

Etna/Clay Precinct is at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 716 Third Ave., Ackley

Hardin/Ellis/Jackson Precinct is at Ellsworth Equine Center (Ag and Renewable Energy Center), 707 Ellsworth Ave., Iowa Falls

Iowa Falls Precinct #1 at Barlow Memorial Library, 921 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls

Iowa Falls Precinct #2 at Iowa Falls Fire Station, 218 S. River St., Iowa Falls.