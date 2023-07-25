Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has scheduled a strip-till field day event for local farmers and community members on Thursday, Aug. 10. So with an overall increase in strip-till usage, ISU Extension and Outreach will hold its informational field day in Renwick to test out various types of strip-till bars so that farmers can see them in action.
“The goal of this field day is to increase awareness of strip-tillage as a conservation practice to help reduce erosion, improve soil health, protect water quality, and complement cover-cropping systems,” stated Angie Rieck-Hinz, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
