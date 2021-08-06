Marilyn Spangler (left) an Ag Animal Science adjunct for ECC shows students in her vet tech class how to properly trim a dogs nails during a class in March 2021. Ellsworth Community College is launching a vet tech program this year. Students who complete it will be able to transfer to the ISU College of Veterinary Medicine. And now, ISU is considering establishing a satellite vet clinic in Iowa Falls to answer the area's veterinary needs.
After numerous discussions between Iowa State University and the Iowa Falls Area Development Corporation, the ISU College of Veterinary Medicine is looking into establishing a vet clinic in Iowa Falls.
But before that can happen, the college needs to understand the need for veterinary services in the Scenic City. To that end, Cyclone Business (CyBIZ) has launched a survey to gather data about the type services that are needed. The survey opened in late July and will be available through Aug. 13.
