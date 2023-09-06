As initially reported by Eldora Fire Rescue on their Facebook page, at around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, Eldora firefighters were sent to the Hardin County Jail, located at 1116 14th Avenue, for an industrial clothes dryer that was on fire with "visible flames."
At the scene, Eldora's Engine 261, Rescue Van 260, and Ladder 262 arrived with seven first-responding firefighters in tow.
