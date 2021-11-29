The Hardin County Jail, which formerly served as the state's largest detention center for immigration detainees is making up for the lack of a contract with ICE by housing homegrown criminals from other counties.
Last March, Jail Administrator Nick Whitmore said standards put in place by the federal government in 2019 raised the cost of housing long-term prisoners - such as illegal immigrants. He estimated new mental health and medical requirements would cost the jail between $100,000 and $150,000 each year. At that time the jail informed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement of its plan to end its contract.
