Proud Farming Tradition

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President Craig Hill and Vice President Joe Heinrich honored 485 Iowa farm families with Century or Heritage Farm designations at the Iowa State Fair. The program celebrates farms that have been owned by the same families for 100 and 150 years, respectively.

The Century Farm program began in 1976 as part of the nation’s bicentennial celebration. This year, 332 Century Farms and 153 Heritage Farms were recognized.

Local Century Farms

Darren Janssen Farm near Austinville

Norman Huisman Farm near Wellsburg

Marie Herndon Revocable Trust Farm near New Providence

Judy Ose Farm near Alden

Local Heritage Farms