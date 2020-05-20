A Jewell man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly attempting to break into a family member's residence in Eldora on May 15.
According to court records, 45-year-old Chris Allen McDole has been charged with second-degree criminal mischief. The affidavit alleges that McDole punched and broke a glass door at 1009 11th St. around 4:35 p.m. He is also accused of scratching the front door and breaking its glass window as well. Total damage is estimated to be $1,100.
