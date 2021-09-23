Dave Jones (left), owner of Jones Appliance & TV, recently accepted an award for being the 2021 BrandSource Dealer of the Year. He’s pictured with his dad, Don Jones, who started the local appliance store in 1982.
Jones Appliance & TV of Iowa Falls has always had solid local notoriety, even before coming to Iowa Falls in 1982. Recently they went nationwide as the winner of the 2021 BrandSource Dealer of the Year for the Maytag Channel at the BrandSource National Convention. Owner Dave Jones was presented the award in August at the Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tenn.
Jones said the four-day meeting and product expo is never about awards, though it was nice to receive one for the first time since winning Dealer of the Year in the Northcentral Region in 2009, It’s humbling in that the recent award encompasses the entire country.
