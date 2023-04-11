By all accounts, work on the new Hubbard Pool is coming along swimmingly. Mayor Marshall Simmerman said, however, that the June 1 opening date that contractors had been targeting since physical work on the project began last fall may not happen.
“They are starting on the wells this week for the showers and the concession building, and they should be starting to put the sheeting on the roof of the chemical building and there’s maybe a couple more days and the water and sewer line should be done,” Simmerman told the Council at Monday’s meeting. “So, progressing well, but they weren’t quite as adamant about the timeline.”
