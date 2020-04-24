A family of three kayaking on the Iowa River Wednesday night were rescued after apparently capsizing and being stranded in the water.
Franklin County Sheriff Aaron Dodd said his office received a call at 10:23 p.m. reporting the stranded kayakers just south of Popejoy Park. He said the Alden Fire Department was able to put a boat in the water and rescue two of the kayakers. The third was already ashore and had called 911.
