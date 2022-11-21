The Iowa Falls Chamber Main Street inaugurated another new local business on Tuesday, Nov. 15: Kelsi Kay Photography. The newly opened photo studio had its ribbon-cutting rite of passage at 5 p.m. Tuesday and invited numerous Chamber and community members to celebrate Kelsi Bahr's new business venture.
In talking with Bahr, she explained that she'd already been doing more outdoorsy photo events, like weddings and senior photos. But Bahr admitted by not having an indoor studio, she was missing out on opportunities — too many for her liking. Bahr explained that inquiries had come in left and right, and she couldn't keep turning them away. So to her, the decision to have a physical site was a no-brainer.
