The Health & Physical Education Building on the Ellsworth Community College campus will be the focus of the first stage of work funded by a voter-approved 2019 bond referendum. The pool will be filled in to create an indoor activity space, the weight room will be expanded, and locker rooms will be renovated.
The swimming pool in the Ellsworth Community College Heath and Physical Education Building will be filled in and the area will be renovated to create space for weight training and indoor practice and activities.
An Iowa Falls company will get the contract to renovate a portion of Ellsworth Community College’s Health and Physical Education Building. Last week, the Iowa Valley Community College District Board of Directors voted to award the job to King Construction Inc., after it submitted the lowest of seven bids for the work. But despite King's being the lowest bid, the price still exceeds architects’ estimates by more than $300,000, or about 20 percent.
The renovation – one of several projects that are being funded through a bond that received district voter approval in November 2019 – will renovate and repurpose a portion of the building that’s home to Dittmer Gymnasium and the Dale Howard Family Activity Center. An inoperable indoor pool will be filled in and the space will be turned into a multipurpose training room that can accommodate everything from college teams and PE classes, to youth soccer practice. Contractors will also renovate a locker room and a weight training area.
