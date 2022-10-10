Klein has collected 13 different name tags through her 30 years at Ellsworth Community College. They have signified name changes, job transformations and new titles and responsibilities. now her tag says Provost.
A group of faculty, staff, and leadership team members have concluded their search for the Provost position at Ellsworth Community College and have unanimously voted to recommend Dr. Barb Klein remain in the Provost position. Dr. Klein has been serving as interim Provost since May 2022. The position was previously held by Dr. Martin Reimer.
“We are excited and honored that Dr. Klein chose to apply for the Provost position,” said Dr. Kristie Fisher, President of Iowa Valley Community College District. “Dr. Klein has been a valued colleague and a vital member of the Ellsworth community for over 30 years, and we are lucky to have her insight and leadership on campus. There is no better person for this role.”
