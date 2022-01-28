An Iowa Falls man has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon in Iowa District Court.
According to court records, 27-year-old Colton Jagger Baker Lageruist was sentenced to five years in prison to run concurrently with a previous burglary conviction on Jan. 18 after filing a guilty plea on Jan. 14. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison last May on the burglary charges.
