Police had the streets near Rock Run Elementary School blocked off to traffic on Wednesday morning while they responded to a "dangerous incident." An alert went out to parents at around 7:30 a.m. that school throughout the district was canceled. Classes at Ellsworth Community College were also canceled on Wednesday.
More than a week after a man was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer or officers, officials are still not answering questions about details of the investigation.
The Times Citizen has contacted both the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which is conducting the investigation, and the Iowa Falls Police Department with questions about further details. Both organizations declined to answer those questions.
